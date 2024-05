The Mets outrighted Kranick to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander cleared waivers after the Mets designated him for assignment Monday, and he'll now stick around in the organization as rotation depth at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old has made two starts with Syracuse this season, producing a 2.57 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with two strikeouts over seven innings.