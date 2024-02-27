Kranick struck out two batters over two perfect innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The 26-year-old didn't pitch in the majors at all last season while still in the Pirates' organization, but after being claimed off waivers by the Mets in January, Kranick has a chance to crack the big-league rotation. Monday's outing came against a Washington squad that featured most of its likely Opening Day lineup, but the right-hander will need to keep pitching well this spring to emerge from a pack of arms that includes Tylor Megill, Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi and seize the fifth starter role.