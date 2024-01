The Mets claimed Kranick off waivers from the Pirates on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kranick is on the move to a new organization one week after being designated for assignment. The right-hander missed most of 2023 while working his way back from Tommy John surgery but will enter 2024 healthy. He's posted a 5.56 ERA and 36:22 K:BB across nine starts and two relief appearances at the big-league level.