Kranick will compete for the fifth spot in the Mets' rotation after the injury to Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets' preference is to not rush their top prospects, which leaves Kranick, Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi and Jose Butto battling for the right to fill in for Senga. Realistically, they might all be needed. Acquired via waivers last month, Kranick has held a 5.56 ERA and 36:22 K:BB across nine starts and two relief appearances at the big-league level.