Kranick (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Sunday.

Kranick wasn't able to get through his scheduled inning of work, getting pulled after recording two outs following two hits and a walk. How many more rehab appearances he requires figures to depend on whether the Mets plan to stretch him out as a starter. Kranick also has options remaining, so he's not a given to join the big club once activated.