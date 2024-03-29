The Mets placed Kranick (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Kranick is recovering from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, which he sustained in his only Grapefruit League start back on Feb. 26. It's unclear where Kranick stands in his recovery at this point, but the injury cost him any chance he had of making a case for a back-end spot in the New York rotation. Kranick has a minor-league option remaining, so if the Mets want to have him stay stretched out as a starter, he could be sent to Triple-A Syracuse once he's reinstated from the IL.