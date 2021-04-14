Conforto had X-rays come back negative on his right wrist after being hit by a pitch during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The X-rays explain the 28-year-old's absence from the lineup for Tuesday's nightcap, but it appears he avoided any series issues from the hit by pitch. Conforto is back on the bench for Game 2 and should be considered day-to-day.