Tonkin will begin the season on the Mets' 26-man roster, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

With Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) landing on the injured list, the Mets were able to find room for both Tonkin and Yohan Ramirez in the bullpen. Tonkin saw his first big-league action since 2017 last season with Atlanta, posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 75:23 K:BB over 80 innings and winning seven games. The 34-year-old righty is expected to fill a long relief role in New York.