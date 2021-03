Castro should begin the season as part of the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been sharp this spring, allowing only one hit and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven. Castro's spot in the pecking order isn't yet clear, but things appear wide open after closer Edwin Diaz and eighth-inning man Trevor May, so he could quickly work his way into a setup role if he remains effective.