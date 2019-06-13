Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Over strep throat

Syndergaard is feeling better after dealing with strep throat earlier in the week and will start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He was sent home Tuesday due to the illness, but it will not affect his availability for his scheduled start this weekend. Syndergaard has a 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 55 innings through eight starts since the start of May.