Alonso (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's lineup against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch Tuesday, and he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season Wednesday. The 27-year-old was also scheduled to undergo an MRI, though the imaging results have yet to be announced. The Mets have a scheduled day off Thursday, so assuming it's not a serious injury, Alonso will have an extra day to rest up ahead of Friday's series opener against the Angels.