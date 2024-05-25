Garrett (5-2) took the loss Friday against the Giants, coughing up five runs on four hits and a walk in the eighth inning.

The big blow was a grand slam by Patrick Bailey as Garrett squandered a 6-2 lead. The 31-year-old right-hander has been tagged with the loss in each of his last two appearances, and he's given up seven of his eight earned runs on the season in his last six innings, a poor stretch that has come as he's moved into the late-inning mix due to Edwin Diaz's own poor form. Garrett's stumbles have added more than two points to his ERA, but he still sports a 2.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 27 frames.