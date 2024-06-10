Garrett (6-2) picked up the win in Sunday over the Phillies, getting charged with one run on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out two.

The right-hander entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning with the Mets down 4-3, making him the pitcher of record when New York erupted for three runs in the top of the ninth. Garrett did put two runners aboard before being lifted in the bottom of the frame and watched one of them come around to score, however. He's been tagged for runs in six of his last eight appearances, stumbling to a ghastly 11.74 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 7.2 innings over that stretch, but Garrett will likely remain part of the team's high-leverage crew even after Edwin Diaz (shoulder) rejoins the bullpen.