Garrett (5-1) took the loss Wednesday against Cleveland, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in one inning. He struck out two.

After entering with the game tied 3-3 in the seventh inning, Garrett allowed a leadoff single to David Fry who'd advance to second on a wild pitch before eventually scoring on a Johnathan Rodriguez base hit. It's the first loss of the year for the 31-year-old Garrett -- he's allowed just two earned runs in his last 13.1 innings. Despite Wednesday's setback, Garrett's emerged as a top option in the Mets' bullpen and could see the occasional save chance with Edwin Diaz temporarily shifting to a lower-leverage role. Overall, Garrett sports a 1.04 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP while posting a stellar 14.9 K/9 across 26 innings.