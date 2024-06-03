Garrett struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning Sunday to record his sixth hold of the season in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

With the Mets holding a 4-3 lead, the right-hander was called in to the face the heart of Arizona's order and fanned Lourdes Gurriel, Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy on 11 pitches (nine strikes). Garrett has had some stumbles of late, getting tagged for earned runs in four of his last nine appearances with a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over that stretch, but he's still part of the high-leverage mix and a candidate for saves in the absence of Edwin Diaz (shoulder).