Garrett earned the save Sunday against Miami, allowing one hit and no walks with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Garrett took the ball in the eighth with the Mets leading 4-3 and, after striking out the side and getting four runs of support, stayed out to complete the ninth. It's unclear if Garrett would still have gotten the save chance if New York didn't extend their lead, but he's still a candidate for saves moving forward with Edwin Diaz no longer the clear closing option.