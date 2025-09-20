Garrett has been recommended for Tommy John surgery, but he may delay a decision on that procedure until he recovers from another surgery on his arm, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old reliever landed on the IL on Thursday, and he appears headed for a lengthy absence. Garrett is already set for surgery to shift a nerve in his pitching arm that's been causing him issues, and he may elect to undergo PRP injections this winter after recovering to see if his elbow can recover without full Tommy John surgery. If he takes that route and still needs to go under the knife, however, Garrett might not be ready to pitch again until the 2027 season.