Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that he expects Garrett (elbow) to be a full participant in spring training, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Garrett underwent UCL reconstruction surgery last October. It's unclear how far along the veteran reliever is in his throwing program, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to roll for spring training. Assuming health, Garrett will likely be a high-leverage reliever for the Mets in 2027. He's logged a 4.10 ERA with 163 strikeouts over 129.2 innings during his time with New York.