Mets' Reed Garrett: Goes on 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Mets placed Garrett (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Bryan Hudson. Garrett underwent UCL reconstruction surgery in October and will miss the entire 2026 season.
