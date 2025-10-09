Garrett underwent UCL reconstruction on his right elbow Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett had hope to avoid UCL surgery and treat the injury with a platelet-rich plasma injection, but ultimately it was decided a reconstruction was the best course of action. The righty previously had an operation to move a nerve in his elbow, so he'll be recovering from dual surgeries on his pitching arm. Garrett will not be ready to pitch again until the 2027 season.