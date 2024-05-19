Garrett will likely be in the mix for save chances going forward after manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that closer Edwin Diaz will shift to a "fluid" role, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

It's not a full demotion, but Diaz is now slated for lower-leverage work to help get his confidence back after giving up seven runs in his past three outings. Garrett entered 2024 with a 7.11 ERA in 31 career appearances in the big leagues, but he's turned into a major bullpen piece for the Mets with a 0.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in 23 innings. Adam Ottavino should also be an option for saves until Diaz is back on track.