Garrett (4-0) got the win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over two innings while striking out four.

Garrett replaced Sean Manaea with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and retired Jorge Soler on the first pitch to end the inning. The reliever then needed only 12 pitches to get through the next frame before surrendering a solo homer to open the seventh. It marked the first earned run allowed on the season for Garrett, who improved to 4-0 following the win. The right-hander has been outstanding out of the bullpen for New York thus far, posting a 0.71 ERA to go along with a 25:4 K:BB.