Garrett struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first career save in a 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Edwin Diaz needed 20 pitches to get the final two outs of the eighth inning, and rather than extend his closer, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza elected to see whether Garrett could handle a high-leverage spot. The 31-year-old right-hander was more than up to the task, firing nine of 13 pitches for strikes as he carved up the bottom of the Dodgers' order. Top setup men Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino had both pitched the day before and were presumably being rested, but Garrett earned his opportunity. Through his first 10.2 innings this season, he's delivered a 0.75 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and dazzling 21:3 K:BB. Diaz is still the undisputed closer for the Mets, but Garrett figures to see more late-inning work after this successful audition.