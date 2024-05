Garrett earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, walking one batter in a perfect inning.

Garrett walked the first batter he faced but managed to retire the next three Arizona hitters to nail down his third save. With Edwin Diaz (shoulder) on the injured list, Garrett appears to be the Mets' top option for ninth-inning work. The right-hander has notched New York's past two saves, though they came 11 days apart.