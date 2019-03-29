Mets' Robinson Cano: Plates game's only runs
Cano went 2-for-4 with home run and two RBI in Thursday's opener against Washington.
Cano launched a solo homer in the first inning and drove in another run in the eighth on a single to left. The 36-year-old appeared in just 80 games a season ago with the Mariners after serving a suspension, but he's off to a solid start with his new team and accounted for New York's only two runs on the day.
