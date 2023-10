Mauricio went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Phillies.

Mauricio had one of the Mets' two hits in the game. He slashed .248/.296/.347 with two home runs, seven steals, nine RBI and 11 runs scored across his first 26 major-league games. The infield prospect will likely have a chance to win a starting role for 2024 during spring training after holding his own over his first month in the majors.