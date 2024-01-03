Mauricio underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Mauricio suffered the injury last month while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Per the Mets, a typical timeline for a return to game action from this procedure is 8-to-12 months, which would indicate the young infielder could be out until September even in a best-case scenario. Mauricio had been slated to compete for the third base job with the Mets, but the bulk of those duties now figure to fall to Brett Baty.