Mauricio is headed back to the United States to undergo testing for a knee injury he suffered Sunday while playing in the Dominican Winter League, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Playing for Tigres del Licey, Mauricio was hurt when he stopped abruptly in between first and second base as he halted a stolen base attempt. He first underwent testing in the Dominican Republic -- the results of which are unclear -- and will now travel to New York to be looked at by Mets doctors. If healthy, Mauricio is slated to compete in spring training for the Mets' third base job.