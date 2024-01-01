Mauricio is slated to undergo surgery to repair a torn right ACL shortly after New Year's Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Mauricio suffered the injury on Dec. 10 while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic. The Mets have not revealed a potential timetable for the young infielder's return to action, but it seems likely that he'll be out until sometime after the All-Star break. With Mauricio sidelined, Brett Baty is the favorite to see the lion's share of starts at third base for the Mets.