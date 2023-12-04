Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated Monday that he expects the team's starting third baseman to come out of the group of Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Stearns also noted that he's not viewing any of the trio of players as a front-runner for the gig and it's possible no winner will be declared by Opening Day. The Mets have said Jeff McNeil will be confined mostly to second base, which would indicate that if Mauricio receives everyday at-bats then it would likely come at the hot corner. It's certainly a position battle to keep a close eye on during spring training.