Mauricio (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee in early January, so his move to the 60-day IL was an eventuality. He's facing a projected 6-to-8-month recovery, so a return for September is likely the best-case scenario for Mauricio, and there's a real possibility he sits out the entirety of 2024.