Mauricio suffered an apparent leg injury Sunday while playing in the Domincan Winter League, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Mauricio came up lame while making an abrupt stop as he halted a stolen base attempt. He was down for a bit before eventually walking off the field gingerly with the training staff. There are no more specifics at this point regarding the exact nature of the injury or how severe it might be, but Mauricio's winter ball stint might be over. The 22-year-old is slated to compete for the Mets' third base job during spring training.