Mauricio has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his knee and will require surgery, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Mauricio suffered the injury on Sunday during Dominican Winter League play while running the bases. A timetable for the youngster's return is not yet clear but should be available following the operation. At the very least, he is certainly not going to be ready in time for Opening Day. Mauricio had been set to compete with Brett Baty for the Mets' third base job, which means Baty is now the heavy favorite to man the hot corner in the opener, with Mark Vientos also in the mix.