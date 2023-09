Mauricio is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks because of an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like a day-to-day situation for the talented 22-year-old infielder, who hit his first major-league homer in Tuesday's win over Arizona and boasts a .306/.342/.444 batting line through his first 38 big-league plate appearances. Jeff McNeil is playing second base for the Mets on Wednesday as Brandon Nimmo, Rafael Ortega and DJ Stewart start across the outfield.