Mauricio (illness) is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday versus the Reds in his return to the lineup, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mauricio has sat out the last two days with an illness but is feeling well enough to give it a go for the series opener against Cincinnati. This is the first major-league start at third base for the rookie, and he could see more action there if Brett Baty's groin injury lingers.