Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that Mauricio will play some third base in the Dominican Winter League, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio made his major-league debut at second base this past season and that is probably going to be his long-term position in Queens, but the Mets want him to continue building his defensive versatility as he participates in winter ball for the third year in a row. The talented young infielder could maybe step in at the hot corner next season if Brett Baty is unable to take a significant step forward. Mark Vientos is also an option at third, though he profiles as more of a first baseman or DH moving forward.