The Mets claimed Coonrod off of waivers on Monday from the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Coonrod was designated for assignment on January 30 after the Phillies completed the signing of Josh Harrison. The right-hander made 12 appearances for Philadelphia in 2022 with a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings. He'll compete for one of the final spots in the Mets' bullpen during spring training.