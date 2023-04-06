site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Sam Coonrod: Transferred to 60-day IL
Coonrod (lat) was transferred Thursday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for the Mets' waiver claim of Edwin Uceta from the Pirates. Coonrod will be sidelined until at least early June as he recovers from a high-grade lat strain.
