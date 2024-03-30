Marte went 1-for-3 with a home run during Friday's 3-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Marte was the lone bright spot in a Mets lineup that otherwise went hitless Friday and produced just two additional baserunners. Expectations for the 35-year-old outfielder are low after he posted a .625 OPS last season, but hitting a home run off Freddy Peralta could be enough to spark an early-season hot streak.