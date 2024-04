Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

The veteran outfielder has caught fire the last couple weeks. Over the last 12 games, Marte is slashing .315/.362/.463 with two homers, four steals, seven RBI and 11 runs, and he seems to be entrenched once again as the Mets' No. 2 hitter. After a down 2023 due to lingering health issues, the 35-year-old appears primed for a bounce-back campaign.