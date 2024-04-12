Marte went 2-for-5 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

After a rough 2023 in which he never seemed to be 100 percent healthy, Marte has been in much better form to begin the current campaign. The 35-year-old is slashing .271/.340/.354 through 12 games with one homer, three steals, three RBI and eight runs, and he's been moved up to the second spot in the lineup the last couple games. Marte's fantasy outlook would be much improved if he can stick at the top of the order.