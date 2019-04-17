Mets' Steven Matz: Brutal loss to Phillies
Matz (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, getting hammered for eight runs (six earned) on four hits, a walk and a HBP while failing to record an out as the Mets fell 14-3 to the Phillies.
Two of the hits left the park off the bats of Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco, while shortstop Amed Rosario also committed two errors behind him. Matz saw his ERA triple as a result of the disaster, rising from 1.65 to 4.96, but the southpaw will need to shake it off quickly -- his next start is a rematch with the Phillies, set for Monday back home at Citi Field.
