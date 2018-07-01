Mets' Steven Matz: Earns fourth win

Matz (4-5) threw 5.1 innings Sunday, yielding one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a 5-2 win over Miami.

Matz picked up his second win in his last four starts with the solid performance Sunday. Granted, the only run that scored was off an error by Matz. The 27-year-old southpaw lowered his season ERA to 3.46 alongside a respectable 76:32 K:BB. Matz will take the mound again next Sunday against the Rays.