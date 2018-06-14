Mets' Steven Matz: Start pushed to Saturday

Matz will make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Matz was originally scheduled to start Thursday's series opener, but Jason Vargas will toe the rubber instead. There has been no word of any injury at this point, so he'll simply be afforded a couple of extra days of rest before his next outing. Matz owns a 3.53 ERA across 12 starts this season.