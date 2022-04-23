Walker (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, and the Mets will see how he feels Saturday before determining the next step in his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Walker threw about 45 pitches during a start at the Mets' extending spring training facility Wednesday, and it's good to see him quickly back on the mound for a bullpen session. It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old is sent to the minors for a longer rehab start, but he's nearing his return from the injured list regardless.