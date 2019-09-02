Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

With the Mets playing a day game after a night game, Frazier will be extended a veteran day off while Jeff McNeil replaces him at the hot corner. Frazier has held down a full-time role for much of the season, but his hold on an everyday lineup spot could be in jeopardy if Robinson Cano (hamstring) returns from the injured list Tuesday, as anticipated. The 33-year-old hasn't helped his case for sticking around as a lineup regular by posting a meager .664 OPS in 46 second-half contests.