Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Wednesday's lineup
D'Arnaud is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Kevin Plawecki gets his third start through the first five games of the season, as the Mets' backstop situation appears to be more of an even timeshare than some may have expected. D'Arnaud and Plawecki are each hitting above .300 in a tiny sample size, and both have always rated as above-average defensive options according to FanGraphs, so an even playing time split should continue until one player gains separation with his bat.
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Will not be in Thursday's lineup•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Big spring continues Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set to lose playing time•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Clubs first spring homer Wednesday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...