Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Wednesday's lineup

D'Arnaud is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kevin Plawecki gets his third start through the first five games of the season, as the Mets' backstop situation appears to be more of an even timeshare than some may have expected. D'Arnaud and Plawecki are each hitting above .300 in a tiny sample size, and both have always rated as above-average defensive options according to FanGraphs, so an even playing time split should continue until one player gains separation with his bat.