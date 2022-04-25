Jankowski is on the bench for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Jankowski made four consecutive starts in center field from April 15 through 19 while Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were on the COVID-19 injured list, but Jankowski has since seen his playing time dry up with both ill players having been activated. He'll be on the bench for the fifth time in seven games Monday and is expected to see most of his usage as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner moving forward.