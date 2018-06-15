Mets' Ty Kelly: Optioned back to minors
Kelly was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Kelly only spent a couple days with the team after being recalled from the minors Tuesday, and he didn't wind up seeing any game action while with the Mets on this brief stay in the big leagues. The utility man was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Wilmer Flores, who was reinstated from the 10-day DL (back) in a corresponding move.
