The Mets selected Jay's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 Draft, Jay finally gets the call to the big leagues just over a week before turning 30. The left-hander spent time in independent ball last season and had tossed 3.2 scoreless frames with Syracuse. He also completed five hitless innings this spring with the Mets. Jay will operate in low-leverage situations.